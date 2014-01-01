The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Monroe County Department of Health recommend wearing cloth face coverings in public settings to slow the spread of COVID-19.

MORE THAN 50,000 HOMEMADE MASKS ARE NEEDED FOR NONPROFIT STAFF AND CLIENTS — AND WE NEED YOUR HELP!

Donate homemade masks at any Goodwill location and United Way will distribute to local nonprofits for their staff and clients.