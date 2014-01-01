Donate Homemade Masks

In this rapidly developing medical emergency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Monroe County Department of Health are now recommending that people wear face masks or other cloth face coverings when out in public in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. For more information, and for the most up-to-date recommendations, please visit the CDC’s website (https://www.cdc.gov/
) and the Monroe County Department of Health’s website (https://www2.monroecounty.gov/health-index.php
).
Given the worldwide shortage of medical-grade facemasks, the CDC and Monroe County are recommending that people use homemade cloth face coverings. The use of cloth face coverings may not prevent infection but may help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.
The cloth face coverings described on this site are non-surgical and non-medical face coverings, and are not intended or approved for medical or healthcare applications, and should be used only as alternatives during periods of time when FDA-approved masks are not available. These products have not been reviewed or approved by any governmental or regulatory authority for any purpose and the extent to which they may prevent the transmission of disease is still unknown.